Panasonic acquires German automotive software company

OSAKA. KAZINFORM - Panasonic Corp. said Tuesday it acquired all shares in German automobile-related software company OpenSynergy GmbH on July 22, with an eye on bolstering its automotive business, Kyodo reports.

"OpenSynergy's software technologies enable multiple different operating systems to be integrated into one system. These technologies make it possible to realize a next-generation cockpit system where multimedia and driver support functions are integrated," Panasonic said in a press release.



The Osaka-based electronics maker said it will aim to supply to automobile manufacturers next-generation systems, such as a windshield information display system.



Panasonic did not disclose the acquisition cost.



Source: Kyodo