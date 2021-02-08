Pandemic boosts e-commerce development in Kazakhstan – Atameken NCE Deputy Chairman
According to Abilshaikov, there was the significant growth in e-commerce and online sales, mostly vie a B2C channel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his words, increased online retail sales were recorded during the outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and when quarantine measures were imposed.
«There were increases in sales of pharmaceuticals, household appliances, and foods. The data provided by Kazpost indicate that the e-commerce market stood at KZT435bn in the first half-year of 2020 or 9.4% of the total retail trade. The figure rose to KZT900bn by the end of last year,» he said.
The e-commerce market is planned to be valued at KZT1.9trl or account for approximately 13% of the annual retail turnover by 2022 in Kazakhstan.
The speaker also added that the increase in non-cash payment transactions had been observed since the introduction of the quarantine measures.
According to the data of the National Bank, as of November 1, 2020 the amount of non-cash transactions exceeded KZT26.7trl, increasing by 2.5fold.