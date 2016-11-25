Paralympian Zulfia Gabidullina awarded with Altyn Adam statuette

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rio 2016 Paralympic champion Zulfiya Gabidullina and President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev became the laureates of the annual Altyn Adam prize, the Committee's press service reports

Zulfia Gabidullina was awarded with Altyn Adam (Golden Warrior) statuette and Kairat Boranbayev received Public Recognition medal.

The jury selected the laureates among the workers of culture, business, healthcare, art and sports whose work, dedication, heroism, talent and generosity in 2016 made them the nation's pride. It also named the winners in nominations such as "For Service to the Fatherland" and "For Creative Achievements” and "Public recognition".

This year was rich in gold medals grabbed by Kazakhstani athletes in swimming. Another Rio 2016 Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin received the "Athlete of Year" prize.

2016 is the first year when Kazakhstan national team gained gold medals in Paralympic Games.