Paralympics: Tokyo organizers launch Para domestic ticket lottery

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Applications for the first 2020 Tokyo Paralympic ticket lottery, open only to residents of Japan, started Thursday.

The onlineticket lottery, where applications are submitted via an official ticket saleswebsite (https://ticket.tokyo2020.org/paralympic), will run through 11:59 a.m.on Sept. 9, and results will be announced on Oct. 2, Kyodo News reports.

The mostexpensive general ticket for the opening ceremony is 150,000 yen (about$1,400), and the highest-priced ticket for a sporting event is 7,000 yen forthe finals of swimming and wheelchair basketball.

Ticketprices for five sports, including goalball which is a team sport for vision-impairedathletes with no Olympic equivalent, start at 900 yen, with family and grouptickets offered for as low as 500 yen.

Applicantswill be required to complete the Tokyo 2020 ID registration procedure, andthose who signed up for Olympic tickets can use the same ID.

Midwaythrough Games on Aug. 30, 2020, or «Golden Sunday,» the finals for 63events, the most of any day, will be held.

TheParalympics take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6 next year.