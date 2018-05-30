Parents of child who died of meningitis taken to hospital

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The parents of the child who died of meningococcal infection were taken to hospital in Taldykorgan.

"The 2-year-old child died one hour and a half later after he was rushed to hospital. As the provisional conclusion reads, the child died of meningitis. Unfortunately, the late child was taken too late to hospital.



All 66 people who contacted with the sick kid were checked. His parents and an 11-month-old toddler were taken to hospital. They feel good so far," physician-in-chief of Taldykorgan infectious disease hospital Bauyrzhan Sauranbayev said. "The body was sent for further examination," he added.



As earlier reported, 4 meningitis cases were recorded in Almaty region for the past two months.