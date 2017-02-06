Paris attack: Suspect keeps silence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The man who allegedly attacked Louvre Museum on Friday is refusing to speak to investigators, Kazinform has learnt from BBC .

Egyptian Abdullah Hamamy, was shot by a soldier as he attacked a military patrol with two knives.



The attacker's father, who is a former Egyptian police general, said his son was not a terrorist accusing the soldier who fired of "using brute". Reda al-Hamamy said his son came to Paris for business.



French authorities say Abdullah shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") as he attacked soldiers.



After he was shot and injured by a soldier, Hamamy was put in a hospital.



According to a source close to the investigation said that "he refuses to talk to investigators".