    Paris, Los Angeles to host 2024, 2028 Summer Olympics

    08:57, 14 September 2017
    LIMA. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has entrusted the 2024 Summer Olympic Games to Paris and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, to Los Angeles, TASS reports.

    It held its 131st session in Lima on Wednesday where the distribution of the Games was considered. Prior to it, a trilateral agreement with the bidding committees of these cities was signed.

    The next Summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo in 2020.

     

