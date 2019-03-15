Paris-Nice. Stage 5. Astana's Sanchez keeps current GC podium after ITT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Taking a good 10th place in today's individual time trial in Barbentane, Luis Leon Sanchez kept a place on the current overall podium of the Paris-Nice.



The Astana rider finished 25.5-km-long distance in 30 minutes and 56 seconds, losing just 30 seconds to the stage winner Simon Yates. This result allowed Sanchez to remain inside the current Top-3 of the general classification. With 3 the most decisive stages to go, Luis Leon is 3rd in the overall, 28 seconds behind the race leader Michal Kwiatkowski, Astana ProTeam's official website reads.

"I did my best today and I think it was a good time trial for me. The race was hard with some strong head wind on the first part of the distance, but anyway, it was the same for everybody. So far I am still third in the general classification, but all the main stages are still to come. I will do this race day by day and we will see how far I can reach," said Luis Leon Sanchez.

Stage 6 of the Paris-Nice will be held tomorrow: 176.5 km from Peynier to Brignoles.