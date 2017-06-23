Paris presents its EXPO-2025 bid to Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting with Pascal Lamy, the delegate of France in charge of promoting the bid of Paris to host EXPO-2025, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Abdrakhmanov noted active participation of France in EXPO 2017 and congratulated on the successful holding of the French national day at the exhibition. He shared about plans of Kazakhstan to further use the infrastructure of the exhibition including the initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on creating the Astana International Financial Center, Future Energy Center of Green Technology and Investment as well as Center of IT start-ups.



The sides discussed the bid of France to host World EXPO-2025. Lamy informed about the theme of the French bid "Knowledge to share - planet to care" as well as a preparatory process to the exhibition. Osaka, Yekaterinburg, Baku are candidates to host EXPO-2025 apart from Paris. The elections will be held in November next year.