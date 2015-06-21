Park named after Kazakh poet Suyunbai opened in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A park named in honor of the Kazakh poet Suyunbai has been opened in the Turkish capital - Ankara, according to 24.kz.

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures of art and literature. According to the guests, Suyunbai Aronuly is the pride of the Turkic peoples, and its rich spiritual heritage is the common wealth. The opening ceremony was carried out to the accompaniment of Suyunbai songs played by folklore-ethnographic ensemble "Suyunbai saz". Mayor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov and the head of the municipal district Keçiören Mustafa Ak made speeches at the ceremony. According to his words, the park was named after the great Kazakh poet Suyunbai to mark his 200th anniversary. Several cities of Turkey will hold festivals devoted to the Kazakh akyn (poet). Events in honor of Suyunbai will be also held in other cities of Turkey. Folklore-ethnographic ensemble "Suyunbai saz" will tour such cities as Nevşehir, Aksaray and Kırşehir.