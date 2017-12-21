Parliament adopts new Customs Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted in the second reading the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On customs regulation in the Republic of Kazakhstan" and corresponding amendments aimed at facilitating foreign trade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the Senate plenary session, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov stressed that the document expands the so-called Postfactum customs clearance regime, and also synchronizes the processes with the country's Tax Code.

In order to develop Kazakhstan's transit potential, the Code provides for a number of norms aimed at the optimization of customs operations. The current code provided for the completion of customs transit within 24 hours, while in accordance with the new one, it should take no more than 4 hours. Also, in case it is necessary to conduct customs inspection of transit cargo, the maximum time for these procedures was reduced from 10 to 5 days.

According to the Minister, there used to be certain difficulties in arranging transit of goods by two or more types of transport, as a separate declaration had to be issued for each. The new Customs Code makes it possible to fill in a single transit declaration, which significantly facilitates the multimodal transportation of goods.

The minister said that within the framework of the new law, resolves the issues that used to concern both the business community and state bodies. Thus, for example, it concerns conditionally released goods, according to which certificates of conformity can be provided to customs authorities after release.

The draft provides for the Government to have a right to prohibit the conditional release of certain goods, for example, children's goods, toys, hygiene items, etc. That is, these goods can be cleared only if the security is confirmed by providing certificates of conformity.

A corresponding bill has been developed simultaneously with the new Code that provides for changes in 6 Codes and 29 laws.