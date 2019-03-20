Parliament approved renaming of Astana as Nursultan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the joint sitting of the chambers, the Parliament of Kazakhstan has adopted a decision to rename the capital of the country Astana as Nursultan.

"We have just conceptually approved this draft law. No remarks were submitted. I suggest approving this draft law. Please, vote. The decision has been adopted," said Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin.



At the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it was decided to rename the capital without a referendum.



Astana has been officially renamed as Nursultan.