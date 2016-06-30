Parliament of Kazakhstan open to dialogue - N. Nigmatulin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis and Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan are open to dialogue, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin told at the joint sitting of the Parliament Houses.

"Taking into account the necessity to increase the information transparency of the Parliament we decided to broadcast the sessions of the Senate and Majilis live on our official website," N. Nigmatulin said.

As he noted, the deputies will be maximum open in their work.

"The deputies of both Parliament Houses are open to dialogue and interested in constant contacts with representatives of the society and mass media. They are ready discuss any issues and are important for our people," N. Nigmatulin stressed.