    Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified agreement with USA on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases

    12:05, 25 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the Law "On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the USA on mutual assistance in criminal cases".

    As First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel informed, according to the agreement, the sides will be rendering mutual assistance in investigations, prosecutions and prevention of criminal violations.

    Combating crime Senate Kazakhstan and USA News
