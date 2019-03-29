Parliament of Sri Lanka to take part in 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Parliaments

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in India and in Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka with concurrency Bulat Sarsenbayev met with the Speaker of Parliament of Sri Lanka Karu Jayasuriya, Kazinform reports.

Noting that work through parliamentary diplomacy is one of the important directions of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Bulat Sarsenbayev discussed the prospects for cooperation between the legislative bodies of two countries. The parties emphasized the need to intensify inter-parliamentary diplomacy.



Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the Sri Lankan side invitation to take part in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Parliaments on the topic "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" set to be held on 23-24 September 2019 in the capital of Kazakhstan.



For its part, Speaker Jayasuriya expressing great interest in this event, conveyed the official response of the Sri Lankan side about readiness to take part in the meeting. He also expressed interest in meeting with the parliamentarians of Kazakhstan within the framework of other upcoming multilateral events.

In addition, during the meeting, the Ambassador informed the interlocutor that on 19 March of this year the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his televised address to the people announced the resignation of the head of state.



At the same time, he noted that, after leaving the presidency Nursultan Nazarbayev will retain three important posts: the Chairman of the Security Council; Head of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan; Member of the Constitutional Council. In addition, he remains as the Chairman of the ruling "Nur Otan" party.



He also said that today, in accordance with the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who until now has been the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took the oath and assumed the office of President of Kazakhstan.



It was stressed that with the departure of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the foreign policy of Kazakhstan will remain unchanged. Kazakhstan will continue to firmly committed to its international obligations.