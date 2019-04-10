Parliament passes 2019-2021 budget amendments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Majilis members agreed with the Senate's changes to the bill "On the Introduction of Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On the Central Government Budget for 2019-2021," Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan has amended this bill aimed at fulfilling the Head of State's instruction to advance the wage increase for certain categories of civil and state employees from July 1 to June 1 of this year. It is proposed to increase the central government budget expenditure by KZT 38 billion. Dear Colleagues, the Finance and Budget Committee considers it possible to agree with the amendments and additions made by the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan," Serik Kussainov, a member of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Majilis, told today's plenary session of the house.

The deputies unanimously supported the amendments.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan returned the bill on the three-year national budget to the Majilis with amendments. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, instructed the Government to advance the date of increasing the wages for public sector employees from 1st July to 1st June 2019.