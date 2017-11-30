Parliament ratifies agrt on EAEU Customs Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Plenary session of Kazakhstan's Senate today adopted the law on ratification of the agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As noted by the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov, the main ideas of the unified Customs Code are the automation of business processes at customs.

According to the adopted law, if for some reason the declarant cannot immediately pay off customs duties, then the state grants him the right to defer payment for a month imposing an interest. In some cases, payments can be extended up to six months without interest.

The new EAEU Customs Code should facilitate foreign economic activities, maximize the transit and export potential of the Union member countries.

It should be noted that in the adopted legislation, priority is given to electronic declaration.