Parliament set to reviewing EAEU's trade agrts with Iran, China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Parliament of Kazakhstan has set to reviewing the draft laws on ratification of the Provisional Agreement on Establishment of the EAEU-Iran Free Trade Zone and the Agreement on Trade-Economic Cooperation of the EAEU and China, Kazinform reports.

The Provisional Agreement [on Establishment of the EAEU-Iran Free Trade Zone - edit.] was developed by the Eurasian Economic Commission together with the EAEU member states and Islamic Republic of Iran, according to Chairman of the Majilis Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development Nurtay Sabilyanov.



He said that the agreement stipulates stable conditions and regulations of trade with Iran, the application of sanitary and phytosanitary measures and technical barriers in trade, customs procedures etc. The document is also aimed at simplification of the procedures in trade, he added.



Another agreement was elaborated by the EEC together with the EAEU member countries and the PRC. It covers a wide range of spheres of trade regulation and cooperation, "such as domestic market protection, technical barriers in trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, customs cooperation, intellectual property, competition, cooperation in public procurements, sectorial cooperation and e-commerce."



"The Committee is ready to start working on these documents and make a report till November 20, 2019," said the MP.



Recall that the EAEU member countries and Iran signed the provisional agreement on establishment of the free trade zone on May 17, 2018 on the sidelines of the Astana Economic Forum. The Agreement on Trade-Economic Cooperation between the EAEU and China was signed during the Forum as well.