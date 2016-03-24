Parliament to hold joint meeting of chambers Mar 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Joint meeting of the Senate and the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament devoted to opening of the first session of the Parliament of the 6th convocation will be held on Friday, March 25, at 10:00.

A plenary session of the Majilis will be held upon completion of the joint meeting.

Recall that on March 20 Kazakhstan held snap elections to the Majilis and to all territorial maslikhats.

Three political parties – Nur Otan, Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Ak Zhol – gained seats in the Majilis as a result of elections.