Parliament to serve whole term - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At a meeting with representatives of Kazakh media outlets, Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev was asked about a possibility of holding early Parliamentary elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

- There is a good expression: after elections and marriage, you rarely get what you expected. Therefore ... Why do people want new elections? The Parliament was elected to work until 2021 and It will serve the whole term", said the President.

As previously reported, during the meeting, Head of State answered the most topical questions regarding current agenda. The participants discussed a number of aspects of the economy transformation in the framework of the "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", as well as mesusres on combating corruption, current state of political modernization, Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, and other significant topics. The meeting was attended by journalists of Kazakhstan, Khabar and MIR TV channels, as well as Aikyn newspaper, Esquire magazine, and Kazinform news agency.

A video fragment from Head of State today's interview with the media was published by the Akorda press service.