    Parliamentary election starts in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

    11:53, 04 October 2015
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Parliamentary election to the Jogorku Kenesh (the Kyrgyz Supreme Council) has started today, Oct.4, in Kyrgyzstan.

    The voting is held from 8 a.m. till 7 p.m. (GMT + 6 hours).

    In total, 14 political parties will participate in the election - the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Ar-Namys, Onuguu-Progress, Azattyk, Respublika-Ata Jurt, Butun Kyrgyzstan-Emgek, Zamandash, Uluu Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Meken Yntymagy, People's Congress of Kyrgyzstan and Aalam Party of the Unaffiliated.

    As many as 2,374 domestic polling stations and 36 abroad polling stations will be opened. Also, 46 additional polling stations will be opened in the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

    As many as 2.761,270 million voters have been registered.

    More than 500 international observers will be monitoring the election.

    Source: Trend.az

    World News
