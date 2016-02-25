  • kz
    Parliamentary Elections 2016: Kazakh Embassy in Baku to open polling station

    15:34, 25 February 2016
    BAKU.KAZINFORM Kazakhstani residents temporarily living in Azerbaijan will be able to cast their votes at the oncoming Parliamentary Elections on March 20 at a polling station to be opened in a building of the Kazakh Embassy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Embassy is located at 14 N.Rafiyev Street in Baku. The voting will be held from 07:00 a.m. till 08:00 p.m. Baku time.

    For more information please call the Embassy staff at +994 12 489 23 55, 489 23 67 (Consular Department) and send an e-mail at baku@mfa.kz.

