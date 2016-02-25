Parliamentary Elections 2016: Kazakh Embassy in Baku to open polling station

BAKU.KAZINFORM Kazakhstani residents temporarily living in Azerbaijan will be able to cast their votes at the oncoming Parliamentary Elections on March 20 at a polling station to be opened in a building of the Kazakh Embassy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Embassy is located at 14 N.Rafiyev Street in Baku. The voting will be held from 07:00 a.m. till 08:00 p.m. Baku time.

For more information please call the Embassy staff at +994 12 489 23 55, 489 23 67 (Consular Department) and send an e-mail at baku@mfa.kz.