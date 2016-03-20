Parliamentary Elections 2016: Voting ends

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Voting in the election of deputies to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and territorial maslikhats came to an end, Kazinform reports.

“75.16% of all registered voters cast their votes by 18:00 Astana time. This a record-breaking indicator compared to the previous parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan,” member of the Central Election Commission M. Sarsembayev told a briefing today.

Kazakhstanis voted from 7:00 a.m. till 08:00 p.m., in western regions voting ended an hour later (09:00 Astana time) for time difference.

9,840 voting stations including 65 abroad were opened today. Some of them are still working. The voting stations in Washington, New York and Ottawa will be closed March 21 at 6:00 Astama time.

Election of Majilis deputies from the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan will be held tomorrow, March 21.

The Decree on dissolution of the Majilis of the 5th convocation and on setting the early elections was signed by the Head of State on January 20, 2016.



The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered six lists of political parties which include 234 candidates to the Majilis deputies' seats. Ruling party Nur Otan, Akzhol, Auyl, the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, Nationwide Social and Democratic Party and Birlik will compete for the seats in the Majilis.



10,825 candidates have been registered for the maslikhat deputies' seats.



964 internatinal observers will monitor the election process.



13,399 election commissions are involved in organization and holding of the elections.



More than 9 mln people are expected to cast their votes.