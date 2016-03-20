  • kz
    ‘Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are held in a fair and perfect manner&#39; - Valeh Alasgarov

    18:09, 20 March 2016
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan are held in a fair and perfect manner, said deputy chair of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Valeh Alasgarov, who is observing the elections.

    "A special mission of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly is observing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan. The mission includes 42 members consisting of parliamentarians of the CIS countries. They will observe elections in polling stations of some cities and will prepare a document according to results, which will include our notes, proposals and opinions," he added.
    Source: AzerTAC

    Parliament Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016
