    Parliamentary elections results announced, Kazakh CEC

    10:41, 12 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission announced the official results of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    As the election outcomes show, the Nur Otan Party secured 71.09% of the votes, Ak Zhol 10.95%, 9.10% cast their votes for People’s Party of Kazakhstan, 5.29% for Auyl and 3.57% voted for ADAL. As a result three political parties get seats in the Majilis that overcame the threshold of 7%.

    7, 241, 562 voters polled in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan at large.


