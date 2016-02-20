Parliamentary elections to contribute to Kazakhstan’s further modernization – Buluktayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The early Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan will serve as a factor of further modernization of Kazakhstan. Chief Research Officer of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Yuriy Buluktayev told Kazinform.

“To my mind, the parties are well prepared for the agitation campaign. They have adopted their pre-election platforms and slogans. This stage seems to be quite interesting and eventfull. In general, I can say that the forthcoming parliamentary elections will serve as a factor of Kazakhstan’s further modernization,” he said.