Parliamentary elections to give new impulse to implementation of Five Institutional Reforms – opinion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New parliamentary elections will give a new impulse to the implementation of the President's Five Institutional Reforms, Head of the Eurasian Human Rights Centre Enlik Nurgaliyeva says.

“I am positive on the idea of holding snap elections of the Majilis deputies for several reasons. Amid global economic crisis, the contradictions between global players at the international arena and geopolitical interest towards Kazakhstan are becoming sharper,” told she in an interview to Kazinform.

According to her, early parliamentary elections will enable the state to save a huge amount of funds.

“If we combine Maslikhat and Majilis deputies elections, we will significantly save budgetary funds. The election of the new Parliament will give a strong impulse to the implementation of the President’s Five Institutional Reforms. All of these will let us hold early elections of the Majilis and maslikhats at all levels,” concluded Nurgaliyeva.