Parliamentary speakers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Making an official visit to Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin held talks with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (the Parliament of Uzbekistan) Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Majilis.

Highlighting the fact that for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan is not just a strategic partner and ally but also a brotherly and close country, the Chairman of the Majilis emphasized that all these years, the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been paying particular attention to developing cooperation with Uzbekistan.

"It is of great symbolic significance that the Majilis delegation visit is taking place in the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan. This once again demonstrates that the course of strategic partnership and good-neighborly relations continues to strengthen and develop," Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed.



In turn, the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber Nurdinjon Ismoilov appreciated the pace of Kazakhstan's development, underlining the historical role of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The sides noted that parliamentarians also contribute to the development of comprehensive Kazakh-Uzbek interaction.



Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed interest in further strengthening the relations between the relevant committees, fostering inter-factional and inter-party dialogue, and actively using the potential of the cooperation group.

"We know that presently, MPs of Uzbekistan do a lot of work in terms of legislative support of the reforms being implemented. Therefore, we are ready to share our experiences," the Majilis Speaker said.

Mentioning that the Oliy Majlis became a member of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly last year, Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized the importance of enhancing the interaction of parliamentarians within the framework of inter-parliamentary organizations in the furtherance of tackling the issues of common interest.



The Chairman of the Majilis invited the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis Nurdinjon Ismoilov to participate in the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership" to be hosted by Nur-Sultan on 23rd and 24th September.