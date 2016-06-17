Part of drywall falls from the ceiling at Mega Alma-Ata due to torrential rain
16:59, 17 June 2016
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A part of drywall from the ceiling of Mega Alma-Ata shopping center has smashed on the floor today.
"A part of drywall from the ceiling has plummeted at 1:20 p.m. at MEGA-2 today. Currently the area is cordoned off and repair works are in full swing. Torrential rains and leak of stormwater system are to blame for the incident," a source at the communications department of Mega Center Management revealed.
No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Earlier it was reported that many streets in Almaty city are flooded due to torrential rains. Almaty authorities even closed Al-Farabi Avenue due to flooding.