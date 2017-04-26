Participants of 25th session of People's Assembly address Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Participants of the 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has made a statement addressing all Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The 25th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan calls on the people of Kazakhstan to support implementation of the initiative on modernization of public conscience put forward by the President of Kazakhstan," the text of the statement reads.



It notes that 2017 is the beginning of the new epoch symbolizing the start of the third modernization and creation of the new model of Kazakhstan's economic growth.



The constitutional reform helped create social and political conditions for solution of those tasks.



Modernization of public conscience is of paramount importance, it makes the development strategy of Kazakhstan integral.



Spiritual modernization of the society should be based on the best traditions and national and cultural roots.



Competitiveness, pragmatism, preservation of national identity should become features of the entire nation and each and everyone of us.



"We will promote the cult of knowledge as the most fundamental success factor. The session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan supports the idea that evolutionary development gives a chance for prosperity," the statement says.