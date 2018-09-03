Participants of 6th Summit of Turkic Speaking States ink important documents

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - Participants of the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States put their signatures to the Joint Declaration following the results of the summit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

They also signed the Decision on the appointment of the Secretary General, Deputies Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States and the President of the Turkic Academy; the Decision on granting Hungary the observer status under the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.



Participants adopted the draft Concept of integration of the Turkic Speaking States; the Joint Declaration of the Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States on the development of cooperation in the sphere of youth and national sports; and the Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States on holding of the 90th anniversary of Chyngyz Aitmatov.