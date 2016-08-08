Participants of Int'l Army Games 2016 tour Almaty, taste Kazakh cuisine (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Military men from 12 countries who are in Kazakhstan to participate in the International Army Games 2016 had a chance to get to know Kazakhstani culture better.

Participants from Venezuela, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Belarus, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Mongolia and Greece visited the First President Park, the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Medeo staking rink in Almaty city.



They also were treated to a delicious dinner, including such national dishes as beshbarmak, baursak, kurt and drinks - kumys and shubat.



"I like your national cuisine very much, especially beshbarmak. Everything was delicious," said military man from Armenia Sevad Pogosyan.



According to colonel Bolat Dzhunisbekov, the sightseeing tour and dinner were organized to let the foreign participants get to know Almaty and its culture better.



Earlier Kazinform reported that over 270 military men, including 32 Kazakhstani and 246 foreign participants, gathered in Kazakhstan for the International Army Games 2016.



