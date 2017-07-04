Participants of next round of Astana process arrived in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Participants of the next round of negotiations within the framework of the Astana process on settlement of the situation in Syria arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan. Kazinform correspondent learned from the head of the Foreign Ministry's press service Anuar Zhainakov.

"All the delegations participating in the negotiations within the framework of the Astana process arrived in Astana, including nine representatives of the armed Syrian opposition. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has also arrived. Bilateral negotiations between the delegations will begin today, and a plenary meeting is planned for tomorrow," he explained.

As the Kazakh Foreign Minister said earlier, the next round of the Astana process will be held on as scheduled on July 4-5.