Participants of oil project «Eurasia» expect new investors by end of this spring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The participants of the international project "Eurasia" on exploration of hydrocarbons at the Caspian Lowland expect new investors by the end of the spring 2016, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev informed at the roundtable.

According to him, the work on attracting new investors to the international project is underway.

"We clearly understand that the decision in favour of participation in such a difficult project requires time. Therefore, I address the potential participants to say that we expect your decision by the end of this spring," the minister said.

Besides, he reminded that about 30% of the Caspian Lowland is on the territory of Russia. Therefore, cooperation in this sphere lies in the range of interests of both countries.

"Currently, the Ministry jointly with the Committee of Geology and Subsoil Use and "KazMunaiGaz" JSC hold talks with potential participants of the projects on different issues. For example, just yesterday I talked to Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of Russia Sergey Donskoy," Minister Bozumbayev added.