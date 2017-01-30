  • kz
    Participants tried slopes of Shymbulak

    09:43, 30 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The participants of the Winter Universiade have tested the slopes of the Almaty mountains and got enchanted with them.        

    "I tested a ski line and then shared my impressions with my family as none of my family members have visited Shymbulak. I'm here in Kazakhstan for the first time. I like the skiing slope here. It is comfortable and convenient. I've met a lot of nice people here. Maintains here are really impressive", - said Lee Shofield, the Canadian team's doctor.

    Den Chambers, a coach of British team says: "I was pleased to test the slope with my team members. The general impression is quite good. We took a picture amidst the beautiful Talgar gorge. We're ready to start competitions in full strength. We hope to achieve high results".

    The participants also noted a good level of snow coverage that will provide secure skiing for athletes. 

     

     

