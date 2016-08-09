Participation of Chinese company in construction of Almaty underground discussed in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Director General of China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Co., Ltd Lyu Zexiang.

During the talks Lyu Zexiang noted that Kazakhstan was among leaders in terms of the investments the company directed for implementation of projects in Central Asia. The company plans to start practical implementation of some big projects in Kyzylorda region and Almaty city. Those projects are expected to promote social and economic development of the regions.

The Chinese businessman also stressed that the project on construction of additional lines of the Almaty underground was among 51 priority projects implemented within the framework of the program on industrialization and investment between Kazakhstan and China.

Sh. Nuryshev welcomed a soon beginning of the implementation of the project and invited the heads of company to visit Kazakhstan for discussion of practical issues of project implementation this August.