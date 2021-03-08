Partly cloudy skies, heavy wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Mar 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has forecast partly cloudy skies and heavy wind for much of the country, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will drop below -1-3 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 18mps, are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to dip to -15-17 degrees Celsius at night and -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-18mps. Temperature is to fall to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Cloudiness, snow, and wind at 9-14mps, gusting up to 15-20mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to drop to -5-7 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, snow, and wind at 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to dip to -10-12 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will drop -18-20 degrees Celsius at night and -7 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, snow at night, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, snow, and 9-14mps wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to fall to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps, with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to dip to -11-13 degrees Celsius at night and -7-9 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, snow, and wind at 3-8mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -8-10 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 1 degree Celsius at daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, freezing rain, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will drop -8-10 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, snow, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to dip to -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and 1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind blowing up to 5mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to rise to 3 degrees Celsius at night and 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to rise to 1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Notably, 10 regions of the country are on a storm alert o March 8, 2021.