    Passenger arrived in Kazakhstan from Minsk tested positive for COVID-19

    12:09, 08 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 6, 11 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Hungary, Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for coronavirus prevention under the Kazakh Government reports.

    884 out of 964 air passengers had health certificates with negative PCR test results, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

    All those arrived without PCR tests were taken to the quarantine hospitals to undergo coronavirus tests. One of the passengers arrived from Minsk was tested positive for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Transport Healthcare Coronavirus
