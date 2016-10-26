Passenger bus capsizes in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus has capsized on an icy road in East Kazakhstan region earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bus with 14 people traveling inside turned turtle on Osinovskiy passage around 8 a.m. local time. One of the passengers - a man - was hospitalized with broken leg. The bus ended up in a road ditch.



Local department of emergencies blames black ice that covered the roads in the region for the accident. Mercury dropped to -9°С there.



Osinovskiy passage is considered one of the most dangerous parts of the road that crosses a mountain pass in East Kazakhstan region.

