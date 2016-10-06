Passenger bus catches fire in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus has caught fire in Almaty city today.

"The fire in the bus №29 was reported at 2:59 p.m. Almaty time," said spokesperson of the Almaty Emergencies Department Sandugash Baimukhambetova, adding that the accident occurred in Dostyk Avenue.



Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. They managed to contain the blaze by 3:26 p.m. and put it out completely by 4:08 p.m.



The fire covered an area of 50 sq.m. No casualties or injuries were reported.