UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A passenger bus has caught fire at 10th kilometer of Shemonaikha - Ust-Kamenogorsk highway.

According to Emergency Department of East Kazakhstan region, combustible parts of the engine compartment, interior, and wheels were in flames. The fire area was 36 square meters. Passengers were not injured. The fire was extinguished in half an hour. 10 passengers have been taken to Shemonaiha town.