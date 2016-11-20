  • kz
    Passenger bus trapped in Aktobe region

    14:19, 20 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A passenger bus with 45 Uzbek nationals inside was moving from Shymkent to Russian Kazan, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov says.

    According to him, on November 20, at 04:00 a.m. the bus had to stop for technical malfunctioning near Kalybay settlement in Irgiz district of Aktobe region.

    "Local emergencies troops rushed to the accident site and evacuated all the passengers of the bus," he added.

