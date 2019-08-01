Passenger dies in fatal road accident in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – One person died as a result of a road accident in East Kazakhstan region on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the YK-news.kz.

According to thepolice, the accident happened on July 31 on the Borodulikha-Dmitriyevkahighway. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the road and it capsizedkilling a passenger.

There were noadditional reports on the condition of the driver or the injuries she hadsustained.