    Passenger dies in fatal road accident in E Kazakhstan

    16:44, 01 August 2019
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – One person died as a result of a road accident in East Kazakhstan region on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the YK-news.kz.

    According to thepolice, the accident happened on July 31 on the Borodulikha-Dmitriyevkahighway. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the road and it capsizedkilling a passenger.

    There were noadditional reports on the condition of the driver or the injuries she hadsustained.

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
