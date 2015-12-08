Passenger falls out of moving bus

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A video of a person falling out of a moving bus in Almaty surfaced on the Internet.

As it was informed by the press service of the department for internal affairs of Almaty, on November 30, the bus No. 86 was moving along Suyunbai Street and at the Furmanov Street intersection a passenger fell out of the bus.

"The case is under investigation now. The injured passenger is in hospital now. The details of the incident are being determined. Besides, the case of a person being pushed out of the bus is also investigated. The results of the investigation will be revealed later," official representative of the department for internal affairs of Almaty Saltanat Azirbek informed.