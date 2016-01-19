ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The passenger flow of Air Astana Company grew by 2% in 2015 and made 3.8 million passengers.

The net profit of the company made USD 47.4 mln in 2015. It increased by 144% compared to 2014.

"A sharp decline of earnings was compensated by the reduction of expenses including fuel economy. Despite the difficult situation in the local and regional markets we have managed to increase the capacity and open new flights to Paris, Seoul and Tbilisi," President of Air Astana Peter Foster told.

He also added that the previous year had become the profitable year for the company for the 13th time in a row.

In regard to 2016, P. Foster says that the market of air transport will remain weak.

"Weak national currency and high volatility of prices for primary products make the situation even more difficult. We do not expect a lot of success in 2016, but we hope we will be able to take out place in the market and work to our full potential when the situation gets better. We plan to launch new routes to Tehran and Ulan Bator this year and wait for new Airbus 320 NEO, which we expect to receive this summer. In 2016, we will continue to work according to our strategy of development of the company and wait for the economic situation in the country to get better, which we expect by 2017," he added.