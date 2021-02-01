Passenger of Antalya-Almaty flight tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17 international flights have arrived in Kazakhstan from a number of foreign countries, namely Germany, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan on January 31, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Of 2,577 passengers on those flights, 1,933 had the PCR tests and 644 had no PCR tests.

9 flights carrying 1,461 passengers (1,174 passengers with PCR tests and 287 passengers without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

8 flights carrying 1,116 passengers (759 with PCR tests and 357 passengers without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

Those who returned to Kazakhstan without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for the results of the PCR tests at the quarantine facilities.

It is important to note that one passenger who returned to Kazakhstan via the Antalya –Almaty flight on January 30 has tested positive for COVID-19.