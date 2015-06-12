  • kz
    Passenger of Moscow-Aktobe flight tried to smuggle caviar to Kazakhstan

    11:32, 12 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A passenger of the Moscow-Aktobe flight tried to smuggle caviar totaling KZT 1.3 million to Kazakhstan, the press service of the Border Guard of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan informs.

    "A 58-year-old woman, citizen of Kazakhstan, was detained by Aktobe border guards during the customs screening of the passengers of the Moscow-Aktobe flight. She tried to smuggle to Kazakhstan 9 kilograms of caviar amounting to about 1 million 300 thousand tenge," the statement reads.

    Aktobe region News
