Passenger on flight from Moscow to Kaliningrad threatens to blow up plane

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Rossiya airlines passenger, threatened to blow up the plane bound for Kaliningrad from Moscow's Vnukovo, TASS reported with refference to an official representative of the airline.

"A passenger onboard of the SV 6127 flight, from Vnukovo to Kaliningrad, which was diverted to Pulkovo due to bad weather conditions at Kaliningrad airport, during the descent, told flight attendants that he was going to blow up the aircraft. This information was transferred to Pulkovo operations and law enforcement agencies on the ground", airline's spokesperson said.

According to Rossiya, after landing in Pulkovo the perpetrator was handed over to the police. The rest of the passengers were accommodated in hotels.