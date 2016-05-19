Passenger plane flying from Paris to Cairo goes off radar screens

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A plane carrying over 50 passengers went off radar screens on Thursday morning, while en route from Paris to Cairo, Egypt Air said citing an informed source.

According to the airline, there are 59 passengers and 10 crew members on board the aircraft. Meanwhile Egyptian media report that the plane is carrying 58 passengers, Sputniknews.com reports.

Egypt Air said it is "verifying incoming data."

The aircraft took off from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris at 23:09 GMT, an official source told Egypt Air. It was headed to Cairo International Airport.

According to Sky News Arabia, the aircraft's last appearance was above Greece.

Egypt Air said that the aeroplane disappeared from radar screens 10 minutes (80 miles) before entering Egyptian airspace.

According to an official source cited by the airline on Twitter, contact with the plane was lost at 02:45 Cairo time (00:45 GMT) on Thursday.

The airline company has formed an emergency operations centre to deal with the situation, media reported.

Photo: © REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Files