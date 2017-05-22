Passenger plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM A passenger plane of India's national carrier Air India made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport Monday, some 30 minutes after taking off from there, following suspected smoke in the cockpit, aviation officials said, according to Xinhua .

"The Air India flight (number AI 669) to the eastern Indian state of Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, with 155 passengers on board, took off from Mumbai at 2:15 p.m. local time but returned after 35 minutes as the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit," a senior official said.

"The aircraft landed safely. And all the passengers are also safe. The plane has been taken to an isolated bay for an examination," he added.

Air India has confirmed the incident and reiterated that all on board the aircraft were safe.

"All 155 passengers are safe. Initially, the local authority declared an emergency. But it was later withdrawn. The flight is on ground. Another aircraft is ready and all the passengers will depart by new aircraft," a spokesperson said in a statement.

A probe has been ordered by India's civil aviation regulator, the aviation official added.